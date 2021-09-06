Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

