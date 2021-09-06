Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.05 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $266.88 million and $230.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00007712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00328550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

