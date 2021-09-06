Metaverse ETP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $315,093.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $315,093.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.63 or 0.07470636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00138911 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,932,378 coins and its circulating supply is 78,932,281 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.