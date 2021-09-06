Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $7.24 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $108,698.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00006052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003704 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

