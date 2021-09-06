Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Achieves $860,214.31

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $860,214.31 and $7,329.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

