MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in MetLife by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in MetLife by 137.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,405. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

