Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 152.37% from the stock’s current price.
LON MXC traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 19,731,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782,189. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.30 ($0.12).
Mexco Energy Company Profile
