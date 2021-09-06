MIB Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $35.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $387,482.58 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00108520 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,356,701 coins and its circulating supply is 149,054,773 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

