Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,638,369,000 after buying an additional 311,273 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 81,104 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

