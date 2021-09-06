Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

