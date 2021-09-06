Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $153,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $301.14. 14,751,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,178,537. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

