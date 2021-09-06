Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.58 and its 200 day moving average is $261.24. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

