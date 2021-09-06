Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

