Minter Network Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $15,801.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00061079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00089537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,695,551,889 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,342,322 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.