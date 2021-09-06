Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $322.01 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $322.01 million and approximately $39.79 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00007983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00208096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.07348193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,895.86 or 1.00020492 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.00956881 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.