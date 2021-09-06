Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $152.74 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.74 or 0.00294696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00153931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00211321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.46 or 0.07334669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,636.32 or 0.99628869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.75 or 0.00958449 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 170,227 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.