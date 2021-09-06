Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

