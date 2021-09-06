Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MITK stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

