Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,105 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $158.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

