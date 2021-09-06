Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,105 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.16 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

