Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,002 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $149.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

