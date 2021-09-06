Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

