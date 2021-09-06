Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

