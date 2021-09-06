Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Bruker by 9,766.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

