Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

