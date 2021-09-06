Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 151 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,100.64 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,099.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,889.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

