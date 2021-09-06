Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,815 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

