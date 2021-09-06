Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 36,600 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of IAA worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IAA by 2,573.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IAA by 134.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in IAA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in IAA by 60.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA opened at $54.66 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

