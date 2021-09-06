Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX opened at $80.25 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

