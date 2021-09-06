Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $496.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.51. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $503.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

