Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teleflex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

TFX stock opened at $398.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.20 and its 200 day moving average is $403.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

