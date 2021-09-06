Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 29.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $514.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,029 shares of company stock valued at $38,774,739 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.