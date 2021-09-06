Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.