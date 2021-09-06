Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

DRI opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

