Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,374 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $63.44 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.