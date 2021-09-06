Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,012 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

MPW opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.