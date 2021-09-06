Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 438 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $704.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $623.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

