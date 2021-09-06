Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

