Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $416.70 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $101,596,800 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.