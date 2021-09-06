Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $194.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

