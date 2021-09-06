Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

TAP opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

