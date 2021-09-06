Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.