Monero Classic Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $7,669.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00604434 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.