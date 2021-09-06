Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Trading Up 0.2%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 9,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 120,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

