MoonTools One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,389.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. MoonTools has a market cap of $581,575.11 and $9,389.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for $21.15 or 0.00040162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00200626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.16 or 0.07494109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,570.70 or 0.99836312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.43 or 0.00937058 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

