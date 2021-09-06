More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0789 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $157,797.97 and $1,776.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

