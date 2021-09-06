Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €100.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €117.93 ($138.75).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €119.95 ($141.12). The stock had a trading volume of 192,883 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of €122.18 and a 200 day moving average of €111.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.