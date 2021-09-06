Morgan Stanley Buys 172,406 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 336.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

GGT stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

