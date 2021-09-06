Morgan Stanley Buys 78,495 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $745.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

