Morgan Stanley Buys 99,529 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of RIDE opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

